Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,484 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.27% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $26,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 30.6% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 26.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 61,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,514,000 after buying an additional 32,075 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 170.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 615,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,159,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $49.22 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $49.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.96 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

