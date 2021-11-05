Northern Trust Corp Purchases 3,218 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.33% of GMS worth $27,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,746,000 after buying an additional 35,860 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 34.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,074,000 after buying an additional 857,486 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 6.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 131.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 61.1% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 111,482 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.57 per share, for a total transaction of $5,637,644.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $294,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 240,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,501,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 2.07.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

