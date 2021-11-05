Northern Trust Corp Purchases 45,340 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 572,904 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 45,340 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.36% of Heartland Financial USA worth $26,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 48.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

HTLF opened at $51.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.32. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.87 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.