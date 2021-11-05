Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.10% of AeroVironment worth $27,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 363,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,431,000 after buying an additional 146,730 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,804,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,900 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $670,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $539,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,757,198 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.15. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.26 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,142.33 and a beta of 0.38.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AVAV. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.71.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

