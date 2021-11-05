Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,619 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.19% of Ultra Clean worth $28,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

In related news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $56.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.