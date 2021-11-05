Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,215 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.76% of Viasat worth $27,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 2nd quarter worth $1,341,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,990,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,538,000 after purchasing an additional 40,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $65.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average is $51.37. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 138.43, a PEG ratio of 113.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $664.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $1,384,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

