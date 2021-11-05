Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,209,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,919 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.04% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $26,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,071,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,565,000 after buying an additional 124,423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,792,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,429,000 after purchasing an additional 179,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,809,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,804,000 after purchasing an additional 38,105 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,674,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,836,000 after purchasing an additional 110,383 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,047,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 23,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $21.07.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $162,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,513.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,721 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

