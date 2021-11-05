Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,478 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,478 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.47% of Kornit Digital worth $26,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.7% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 60,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 27.3% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KRNT. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.90.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $162.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.23. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.21 and a beta of 1.75. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $170.67.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

