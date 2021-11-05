Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,662,260 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 619,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,662,260 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Smith & Nephew worth $26,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,912,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. 8.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNN opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.93.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.288 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is presently 43.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

