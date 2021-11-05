Northern Trust Corp Sells 32,559 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 562,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.13% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $27,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHEN. TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.09. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.23.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 680.00%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

