Northern Trust Corp Sells 582,827 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,840,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 582,827 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.06% of América Móvil worth $27,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 158.0% in the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 97,805 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in América Móvil in the second quarter valued at about $1,304,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 28.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 34.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 11.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 840,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 89,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMX opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.80. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). América Móvil had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $12.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.1974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

AMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities downgraded América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Itaú Unibanco cut América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

