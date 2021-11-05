Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) released its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.93 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Northwest Natural updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

Shares of NWN stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average is $51.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.91%.

NWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $111,887.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 2,000 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northwest Natural stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Northwest Natural worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

