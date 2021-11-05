NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) PT Raised to $27.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 3.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 15.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

