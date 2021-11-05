Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Trading Up 7.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s share price was up 7.8% during trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $28.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $28.91. Approximately 354,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 17,163,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NCLH. Citigroup began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

