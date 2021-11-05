Novacoin (NVC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $656,347.88

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Novacoin has a total market cap of $656,347.88 and $1,586.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,192.34 or 1.00155524 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00059721 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00042538 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.81 or 0.00706750 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.