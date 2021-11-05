Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.
Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.31. The stock had a trading volume of 38,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,597. Novartis has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 14.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 17.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.
Novartis Company Profile
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.