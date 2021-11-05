Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.31. The stock had a trading volume of 38,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,597. Novartis has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 14.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 17.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.