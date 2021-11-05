Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF)’s share price traded down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $73.02 and last traded at $73.02. 25 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.23.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.92.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVZMF)

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

