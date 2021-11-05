Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Shares of NUS stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.94. 604,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,759. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.63. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,190.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $20,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

NUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.