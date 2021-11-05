NULS (NULS) Price Reaches $0.56 on Major Exchanges

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. NULS has a market capitalization of $55.67 million and $9.92 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000916 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NULS has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00084831 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00082859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00104061 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,454.14 or 0.07299350 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,123.29 or 1.00167620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022799 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.