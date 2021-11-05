NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,081. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $20.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $412.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.58 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

