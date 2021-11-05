Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $26.78 Million Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50,634 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Olin worth $26,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Olin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Olin by 4.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Olin by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Olin by 7.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Olin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

OLN stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.57. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

