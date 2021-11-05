Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $26.91 Million Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Helen of Troy worth $26,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

Shares of HELE opened at $233.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.81. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.94.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,604 shares of company stock worth $1,526,153 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

HELE has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

