Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG) Shares Down 0.1%

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.28 and last traded at $26.28. 20 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.