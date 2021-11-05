Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.18 and last traded at $22.18. 3,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 3,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $115.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $16.49 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NUVR)

Nuvera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

