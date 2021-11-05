NWF Group (LON:NWF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $210.97

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 210.97 ($2.76) and traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.61). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 208 ($2.72), with a volume of 26,055 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get NWF Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 205.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 210.97. The company has a market capitalization of £102.20 million and a P/E ratio of 13.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.33.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.