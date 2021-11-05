Nxt-ID (NXTD) to Release Earnings on Friday

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative net margin of 71.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.85%.

NXTD opened at $3.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.78. Nxt-ID has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $34.40.

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

