Nyxoah (NYXH) versus Its Competitors Critical Survey

Nyxoah (NASDAQ: NYXH) is one of 192 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Nyxoah to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Nyxoah alerts:

This table compares Nyxoah and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nyxoah $80,000.00 -$13.99 million -31.75 Nyxoah Competitors $1.12 billion $74.16 million 71.37

Nyxoah’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nyxoah. Nyxoah is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Nyxoah and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nyxoah N/A N/A N/A Nyxoah Competitors -579.39% -73.96% -16.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nyxoah and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nyxoah 0 0 4 0 3.00 Nyxoah Competitors 978 4103 7457 199 2.54

Nyxoah presently has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.78%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 14.75%. Given Nyxoah’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.6% of Nyxoah shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah S.A., a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.