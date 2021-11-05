O3Swap Reaches Market Cap of $50.68 Million (O3)

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. O3Swap has a market cap of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One O3Swap coin can now be bought for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, O3Swap has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00084558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00081799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00103807 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,436.29 or 0.07282140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,965.55 or 1.00074454 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022838 BTC.

O3Swap Coin Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

Buying and Selling O3Swap

