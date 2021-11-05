Observer (OBSR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.23 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 35.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 5th. Observer has a total market capitalization of $21.23 million and approximately $55.94 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Observer has traded 33.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00053392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.15 or 0.00244545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00096600 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Observer Profile

OBSR is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

