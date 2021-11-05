OC Oerlikon’s (OERLF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 10.50 to CHF 12 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

OC Oerlikon stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 161. OC Oerlikon has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

