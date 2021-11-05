Occidental Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,838 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 416,820 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,492,419 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.98. 53,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,257,686. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.40 and its 200-day moving average is $68.91. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.55.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

