Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 16,099 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,099 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 59,723.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,352,000 after buying an additional 67,487 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $305.86. 17,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,103. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $219.46 and a 1 year high of $305.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.