Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 233 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,559 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,356,250 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $543,097,000 after purchasing an additional 179,778 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,308 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,231 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $459.80. 18,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,116. The company has a market cap of $433.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $465.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $420.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.29.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

