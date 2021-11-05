Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 3,511 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 56,477 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,800,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,248,000 after buying an additional 213,070 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,992,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 194,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.63. The stock had a trading volume of 32,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,609. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average is $39.86. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.12 and a 52 week high of $41.38.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

