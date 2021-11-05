Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,540,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,609 shares of company stock valued at $13,288,419. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABC traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.08. The company had a trading volume of 919 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,166. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $94.89 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.64.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.