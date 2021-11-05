Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.7% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.19. 18,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,044. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.99. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $115.89 and a twelve month high of $154.15.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.