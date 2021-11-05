Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hubbell by 21.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,517,000 after purchasing an additional 196,183 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Hubbell by 113,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hubbell by 12.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,370,000 after purchasing an additional 313,081 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,095,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Hubbell by 558.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 37,683 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $205.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $149.07 and a one year high of $209.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.88.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

