Occidental Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,168 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.35. 4,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,420. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.98. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.07 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

