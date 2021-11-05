Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,727 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,936,510 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $158,447,000 after acquiring an additional 131,044 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in NetApp by 94.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,762 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in NetApp by 107,112.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,308 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 34,276 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in NetApp by 173.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 10.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

NetApp stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.15. 2,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,216. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $94.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,224. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

