Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,768 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWP. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.30. 4,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,039. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $90.11 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.27 and a 200-day moving average of $111.83.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

