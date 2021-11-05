Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $15,281,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.00. 54,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,759,531. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

