Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will report $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.23. Occidental Petroleum posted earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 207.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $5.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 140,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 297,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 166,915 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OXY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.42. The stock had a trading volume of 18,746,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248,719. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $35.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

