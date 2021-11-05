OctoFi Price Hits $7.79 (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for $7.79 or 0.00012741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $6.21 million and approximately $57,383.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00053855 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.38 or 0.00249303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00096530 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

