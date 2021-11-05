Offshift Price Reaches $3.35 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Offshift has a market cap of $13.73 million and approximately $138,892.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.35 or 0.00005479 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,268.47 or 1.00160268 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00060394 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00042840 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $417.70 or 0.00682852 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,095,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

