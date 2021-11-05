OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. OGE Energy updated its FY21 guidance to $1.79-1.83 EPS.

OGE Energy stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,821. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average of $34.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.53. OGE Energy has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $36.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.85%.

OGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OGE Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 294,036 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of OGE Energy worth $32,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

