Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis.

OHI stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,992,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,304. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $28.71 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average is $34.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OHI. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,052 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $45,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

