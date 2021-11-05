Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis.
OHI stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,992,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,304. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $28.71 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average is $34.91.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,052 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $45,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.
