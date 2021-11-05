Omni Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Omni has a total market cap of $2.14 million and $134.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Omni has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $3.80 or 0.00006230 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.32 or 0.00326800 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,285 coins and its circulating supply is 562,969 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.