Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $964,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 6,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $1,013,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,479 shares of company stock worth $4,517,260. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Omnicell by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Omnicell by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OMCL opened at $177.34 on Friday. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $89.50 and a 12-month high of $182.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

