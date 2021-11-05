Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) dropped 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 472,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 213,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.31.

Oncology Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ONPH)

Oncology Pharma, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and commercialization of therapeutics. Its portfolio include Nanosmart Pharmaceuticals, and Tulynode. The company was founded by Marcel van Heesewijk on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

