Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Shares Sold by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. trimmed its position in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 893,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,563 shares during the period. Oncorus makes up about 0.8% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 3.47% of Oncorus worth $12,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Oncorus by 12.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Oncorus by 164.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Oncorus by 25.3% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oncorus by 0.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,900,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Oncorus by 13.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

ONCR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,384. Oncorus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

